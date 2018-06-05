Key New Mexico Races Expected to Drive Voters to Polls

(CN) – Election Day dawned across the West on Tuesday with officials gearing up for higher than average voter turnout in many states.

Hotly contested Democratic primary races for New Mexico governor and an open Albuquerque-area congressional seat are driving a higher than usual voter turnout in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office reported that 97,917 people cast primary ballots during the early voting period ahead of today’s primary. In 2014, about 202,000 voted in the state’s primary, and this year projections are that around 30 percent of the state’s registered voters will cast a ballot in the primary.

Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for governor of the Land of Enchantment: Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham, state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and former media executive Jeff Apodaca. The winner will take on Republican contender and U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce.

New Mexico’s next governor will inherit a lagging state economy and a troubled public education system. A plan to redistrict the state in 2020 raises the stakes even higher for the gubernatorial election.

After casting her vote, Albuquerque resident Claudia Baca said, “I never vote in primaries, it doesn’t seem to matter much. But this year it does. We’re finally getting [Gov. Susana Martinez] out, and I want to see a governor who will actually change things.”

For lieutenant governor, Democrats Rick Miera of Albuquerque, Billy Garrett of Las Cruces and state Sen. Howie Morales of Silver City are in a three-way race. Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes will be Pearce’s running mate.

In Albuquerque, five Democrats are battling for a shot at the 1st District seat, which has been held by the party since 2009. The candidates are former state Democratic Party chair Debra Haaland, former U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez, former law school professor Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, immigration and family law attorney Damian Lara, and business consultant Paul Moya.

Lifelong Albuquerque resident Paul Yazzie emerged from the polling place with his ‘I Voted’ sticker placed on the front of his infant daughter’s dress, and was proud to tell Courthouse News he’d cast his vote for Deb Haaland.

“We have a real chance at getting the first Native American woman in Congress. I wanted my daughter to be a part of that,” Yazzie said.

Like this: Like Loading...