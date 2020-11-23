Key Agency Chief Allows Biden Transition to Formally Begin

Emily Murphy, head of the General Services Administration, speaks during a Department of Homeland Security ribbon-cutting ceremony last year. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The peaceful transfer of power from outgoing President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden will formally begin after the head of the General Services Administration signed off on the transition process Monday.

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy sent a letter to Biden late Monday saying the Trump administration is ready to begin the presidential transition. She officially triggered the process more than two weeks after the race was called for the former vice president.

This story is developing…