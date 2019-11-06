Kentucky Governor Asks for Recanvass After Apparent Election Loss

(CN) – Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has officially requested a recanvass of the more than 1.4 million votes cast in Tuesday’s gubernatorial election in which Bevin’s Democratic opponent declared victory.

Although Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes declared Attorney General Andy Beshear the winner, she confirmed Wednesday that the recanvass will get underway at 9 a.m. on November 14.

The process requires that each county election board recheck their voting machines and report the total number of votes to the county clerk to ensure accurate reporting.

Bevin is no stranger to the process, which was implemented by his opponent after the 2015 Republican gubernatorial primary and ultimately changed only one vote. The current governor pointed to reports of voting irregularities in a campaign statement announcing the recanvass request.

Beshear, who would be inaugurated in December if the current result holds, was confident in the outcome of the recanvass.

“Whatever process that the governor chooses to go down,” the governor-elect said, “it’s not going to change this overall number of votes. We are going to take the steps to move forward to make sure that we are ready … on the day that we’re inaugurated.”

Beshear added, “It’s over. This isn’t about politics anymore. This is about being the best governor I can be for Kentucky.”

Bevin could ask for a full recount, but would have to seek and obtain court approval.

Despite a Monday night visit from President Donald Trump, Bevin was unable to win reelection, and trailed Beshear by a little over 5,000 votes when all was said and done.

Trump tweeted Wednesday about Kentucky’s elections – which saw Republicans win every race other than the governor’s contest – and said his rally in Lexington “had a massive impact on all the races.”

Beshear is already looking forward to his inauguration and initial weeks in the governor’s office, and is eager to fulfill several of his campaign promises.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Beshear pledged to appoint new members to the Kentucky Board of Education and rescind some of Bevin’s proposed work-related restrictions for Medicaid recipients.