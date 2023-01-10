Tuesday, January 10, 2023 | Back issues
Kentucky education challenge

FRANKFORT, Ky — Three education associations in Kentucky are challenging the constitutionality of a bill passed in April allowing for charter schools to receive local tax revenue, saying the private institutions are “unaccountable” and, if enforced, would require school boards to fund charter schools while providing no oversight into how these schools operate.

/ January 9, 2023

Read the complaint.

