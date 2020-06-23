Kentucky Democrats Battle for Chance to Take on McConnell

Nearly 900,000 Kentuckians requested absentee ballots for the primary and at least 48,000 voted early.

Voters fill out their ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

COVINGTON, Ky. (CN) — A five-week delay and expansion of absentee voting will likely lead to record turnout Tuesday in Kentucky’s primary election, featuring Democratic frontrunner Amy McGrath squaring off against the surging Charles Booker to decide who will challenge incumbent Senator Mitch McConnell.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has already announced that the number of absentee ballots received by county clerks would put turnout at around 30%, a record for a primary in the Bluegrass State.

While the number of polling places on Election Day has been dramatically reduced to help curb potential spread of Covid-19, all registered voters were given the opportunity to vote via absentee ballot after an executive order was signed by Democratic Governor Andy Beshear in April.

Voters file into the Northern Kentucky Convention Center to cast their ballots in Covington, Ky., on Tuesday. (Courthouse News photo/Kevin Koeninger)

The order not only postponed the primary election, but also required the state to send each registered voter a postcard with instructions for obtaining and returning their absentee ballot.

County clerks were instructed to allow early, in-person voting Monday through Friday in the two weeks leading up to the election as a means of reducing large crowds at polling places and excessive wait times on Election Day.

Some counties have even allowed drive-thru voting to speed the process up and reduce the risk of workers and voters contracting Covid-19.

A week before Tuesday’s primary, Secretary of State Adams reported that more than 889,000 Kentuckians had requested absentee ballots and over 48,000 had voted early in person.

The dramatic shift in how the election will operate hasn’t been the only source of turmoil in the primary election cycle, however, as Booker, a freshman state lawmaker, has upended the race to determine the November challenger to McConnell, the Republican Senate majority leader.

Booker, a Louisville native, capitalized on the month-plus delay to garner support across the state and country as he galvanized his community in the wake of protests to support Black Lives Matter and to seek justice in the wake of the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

His meteoric rise has come at the expense of establishment favorite McGrath, long seen as the Democrats’ best hope of ousting McConnell in the general election.

Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker and his family. (Photo via Charles Booker for Senate)

A poll conducted June 13 to 15 by Civiqs gave Booker an eight-point advantage over the former fighter pilot, but also had McConnell garnering more than 50% of the vote in November, regardless of his opposition.

In the same poll, of the 898 Kentuckians who responded, 59% said they have an unfavorable view of McGrath, while just 33% had a favorable view of Booker.

Campbell County, situated in the northernmost portion of the state and across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, had a single in-person polling place on Election Day at the First Baptist Church in Cold Spring.

The polls opened at 6 a.m., as a steady trickle of voters cast their ballots amid an early morning rain shower.

There were no lines outside the church, located in county with just over 93,000 residents, and voters were in and out of the building in less than five minutes.

It was a similar story in neighboring Kenton County, which had its only polling location at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.

Former Vice President Joe Biden stands on stage with then-congressional candidate Amy McGrath on Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

A poll worker told Courthouse News at 11 a.m. there was a line of voters when polls opened, but since that time, things had moved smoothly, and voters were taking less than five minutes to complete the process.

A pair of voters outside the convention center said they chose not to vote absentee because they knew they would be in Covington on Election Day, but that their elderly parents voted by mail because of concerns over Covid-19.

While the massive number of absentee votes will do wonders for turnout numbers in Kentucky, there is a downside, as complete results of the primary will likely not be available until June 30.

Counties can begin reporting their results at 6 p.m., but the two with the largest populations in the state, Jefferson and Franklin, have already told election officials they won’t make any results public until the end of the month.

The day before the primary, social media outlets were abuzz with allegations of voter suppression when it became known that Jefferson County – home to more than 766,000 Kentuckians – would have a single polling place.

However, local media reports out of Louisville on Election Day showed little to no wait for voters, and Jefferson County is already expected to have record turnout because of the availability of absentee ballots.

Courthouse News will have continuing coverage of Tuesday’s Kentucky primary as results are reported when polls close at 6 p.m.