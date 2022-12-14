Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | Back issues
Ken Paxton prevails in Twitter lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit denied a petition for panel rehearing in Twitter’s lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who ordered the social media platform to produce documents relating to its content moderation after it suspended Donald Trump’s account. The First Amendment retaliation claims did not pass muster.

/ December 14, 2022

Read the ruling here.

