Kansas Bar Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison

OLATHE, Kan. (CN) – The man who confessed to shooting and killing an Indian national in an alleged hate crime at a Kansas bar last year will likely spend the rest of his life of prison.

Adam Purinton, 52, was sentenced Friday for the murder of Garmin engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla and attempted murder of Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot at an Olathe, Kansas bar in February 2017.

Witnesses at the bar said that Purinton yelled at Kuchibhotla and Madasani to “get out of my country” before he began shooting.

Purinton pleaded guilty to the charges in March in a plea deal with prosecutors. Johnson County District Court Judge Charles Droege sentenced Purinton to life in prison for Kuchibhotla’s murder plus 27 years for the attempted murder of Madasani and Grillot.

Kuchibhotla’s widow, Sunayana Dumala addressed Purinton directly during her victim statement, asking him to consider what would have happened if her husband was still alive.

“Imagine how much more he could have achieved and contributed to the community if not for your anger and hatred,” she said.

Dumala released a video statement after the sentencing, thanking prosecutors and the Olathe Police Department.

“Today’s sentencing in the murder of my husband will not bring back my Srinu, but it sends a strong message that hate is never acceptable,” Dumala said.

Purinton still faces federal hate crime and firearms charges, which could come with the death penalty. Purinton is expected to change his not guilty plea to those charges on May 21.

