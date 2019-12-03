Kamala Harris Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

(CN) – Floundering in the polls and hindered by infighting and campaign missteps, California Senator Kamala Harris announced Tuesday she is dropping her upstart presidential bid due to a lack of funding.

The freshman senator rose near the top of polls this summer after a viral exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden on race during a Democratic debate, but she failed to capitalize on the momentum. The former DA and state attorney general cast herself as the “progressive prosecutor” best fit to take down President Donald Trump in November 2020.

Harris, 55, had switched her focus to Iowa in recent weeks in hopes of rescuing her campaign, but said Tuesday that a lack of cash is making it hard for her to compete with the remaining Democratic candidates.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” Harris said in a blog post. “In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do.”

