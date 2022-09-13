Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | Back issues
‘Kafkaesque’

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington found in favor of a drilling company in a “Kafkaesque” case involving the government’s “never-ending series of administrative reviews” that kept the firm from using its federal oil and gas lease in Montana for nearly 40 years.

/ September 12, 2022

Read the ruling here.

