Justices Won’t Block Pennsylvania Ballot Deadline Extension

The U.S. Supreme Court. (Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a request by Pennsylvania Republicans to stay a state court ruling that extended the deadline for accepting mail-in ballots until the Friday after Election Day.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which holds a 5-2 Democratic majority, ruled without explanation Sept. 25 that it would not revisit its decision to extend the acceptance deadline of mail-in ballots in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro celebrated the denial Monday night.

“Huge win for Pennsylvania. Trump’s losing streak continues, this time in SCOTUS,” he tweeted. “Now let’s have an election.”

Ballots postmarked beyond Election Day will still be counted if received by 5 p.m. the following Friday or had illegible postage — as long as there is no evidence they were sent after Nov. 3, the Pennsylvania high court ruled.

Republicans have argued extending the deadline violates federal laws, which set aside Nov. 3 alone as Election Day — although the Constitution is silent on the subject.

Represented by John Gore of Jones Day, the Republican Party initially sought a reconsideration from the state’s high court. They argued the ballot extension exceeded the court’s constitutional authority and breached federal law, which sets Election Day as the first Tuesday in November.

Gore did not respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

The stay request, which was presented to Justice Samuel Alito, was denied without comment by the U.S. Supreme Court per its custom. However, the court revealed Justices Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh favored jumping into the case.