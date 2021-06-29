Justices Vacate Ruling Against Inventor Said to Have Infringed His Own Patent

The case pits an inventor who assigned his patent against the company that later expanded it to remove key language about what features are protected.

The U.S. Supreme Court. (Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Backing an inventor who faces a $5 million judgment for supposedly infringing his own patent, the Supreme Court ordered a new look Tuesday at his claim that the patent he assigned was expanded improperly.

The appeal stems from a device Csaba Truckai invented in the 1990s for treating abnormal uterine bleeding. Following a series of mergers, the patent made Hologic Inc. a leader of the market for such products.

Truckai threatened that dynamic, however, by patenting a new device with the same utility but using plasma as the heat source for destroying the uterine wall. “The FDA-approved success rate for Truckai’s new device is 93%, far higher than the FDA-approved success rate for Hologic’s device of 77.7%,” according to the petition filed by Truckai’s company Minerva Surgical. “It completely stops bleeding 73% of the time, twice as often as Hologic’s device.”

In 2015, right around when the Food and Drug Administration approved Truckai’s new invention, Hologic rejiggered the patent to his old device, removing language that described the applicator head as moisture permeable. It then brought a patent-infringement case against Minerva, whose new device boasts a moisture-impermeable applicator head.

Minerva argues that Hologic had improperly broadened the scope of a patent to a now-obsolete device, but Hologic argues that the company’s claims were prevented by assignor estoppel — a doctrine of law that bars a patent’s seller from attacking that validity in litigation.

The Federal Circuit affirmed a $5 million judgment against Minerva, setting the case up for September oral arguments before the Supreme Court. Vacating the decision in a 5-4 split Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld the doctrine of assignor estoppel while also “clarify[ing] that it reaches only so far as the equitable principle long understood to lie at its core.”

“The doctrine applies when, but only when, the assignor’s claim of invalidity contradicts explicit or implicit representations he made in assigning the patent,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the majority.

She emphasized later that “another post-assignment development — a change in patent claims — can remove the rationale for applying assignor estoppel.”

Here, it is Minerva’s claim that the new claims are materially broader than the old claims, so it can hardly be said to speaking to the validity of such claims.

“And if he made no such representation, then he can challenge the new claims in litigation: Because there is no inconsistency in his positions, there is no estoppel,” Kagan wrote, referring to the patent assignor, in this case Truckai. “The limits of the assignor’s estoppel go only so far as, and not beyond, what he represented in assigning the patent application.”

The Federal Circuit deemed it “irrelevant” whether Hologic had expanded the assigned claims, even though such conclusion barred Minerva from contesting the new claim’s validity.

“For the reasons given above, that conclusion is wrong,” Kagan wrote, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Brett Kavanaugh. “If Hologic’s new claim is materially broader than the ones Truckai assigned, then Truckai could not have warranted its validity in making the assignment. And without such a prior inconsistent representation, there is no basis for estoppel.”

The Federal Circuit must decide on remand whether Hologic did indeed expand the original patent beyond the claim assigned to it.

“Resolution of that issue in light of all relevant evidence will determine whether Truckai’s representations in making the assignment conflict with his later invalidity defense — and so will determine whether assignor estoppel applies,” Kagan wrote.

Arnold & Porter attorney Matthew McManus Wolf represents Hologic. Minerva is represented by Sidley Austin attorney Robert Hochman.

“We are very pleased with the decision today and look forward to concluding the case at the Federal Circuit,” Hochman said Tuesday in an email.

Writing in dissent Tuesday, Justice Samuel Alito complained about the great lengths taken by the majority to avoid overruling its 1924 decision in Westinghouse v. Formica that unanimously approved assignor estoppel.

In a separate dissent, this one joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, Justice Amy Coney Barrett accused the majority of endorsing a “version of assignor estoppel [that] does not appear in Westinghouse — nor, to my knowledge, in any other judicial decision.”

“The new version might be preferable to the old, but if Congress truly had ratified Westinghouse, it would have endorsed the Westinghouse version,” she wrote.

