Justices toss bribery conviction of ex-Cuomo aide

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a former top aide to ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday, finding his conviction on bribery charges wrongfully criminalized political lobbying work.

Joseph Percoco held influence within New York’s most powerful political dynasties for more than two decades, working for the administrations of father-and-son New York Governors Mario and Andrew Cuomo. During his time in government, Percoco not only earned a government salary but also raked in over $300,000 from companies doing business with the state. Percoco’s earnings were not all above board and in 2018 he was sentenced to six years in prison for honest services wire fraud and soliciting bribes and gratuities.

“Percoco was convicted of this offense based on instructions that required the jury to determine whether he had a ‘special relationship’ with the government and had ‘dominated and controlled’ government business,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court. “We conclude that this is not the proper test for determining whether a private person may be convicted of honest-services fraud, and we therefore reverse and remand for further proceedings.”

The convictions center on two bribery schemes. While serving as Andrew Cuomo’s deputy secretary in 2012, Percoco got his wife a job with a state lobbyist who headed up an energy company seeking a contract with the state. Percoco’s wife earned a large salary for part-time work and the company got its contract.

The second bribery scheme is at the center of the case before the court because of the murky timeline under which it occurred. When Cuomo was running for reelection in 2014, Percoco temporarily left his government position to manage the campaign. It was during this time that Percoco assisted a real estate developer in avoiding a costly labor agreement in exchange for $35,000.

Percoco claims that his work with the real estate developer was the result of lobbying — not bribery. The government argued the timeline of Percoco’s offenses was not important because regardless of his official title he still held immense influence.

After he was found guilty of conspiring to commit honest services wire fraud and soliciting bribes, the Second Circuit affirmed and the justices heard the case in December.

