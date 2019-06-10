Justices Take Up Limits on Toxic Cleanup Lawsuits

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a case that would deem the owner of a Superfund site a responsible party for pollution damages and require it to fork out funding for toxic cleanups beyond what is mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The case was brought by a group of Montana landowners with property bordering a site operated by the Atlantic Richfield Company, which was polluted by a now dilapidated copper smelter. They sued the company in state court, seeking state-law restoration damages.

The Environmental Protection Agency already deemed the contaminated land a federal Superfund site under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, or CERCLA.

The law is designed to ensure parties the agency determines as responsible for contaminating sites with pollutants pay up to remove the waste.

But property owners neighboring the polluted site said it was not enough and are suing the Atlantic Richfield Company — better known as ARCO, and owned by oil and gas giant BP – for additional restoration damages, raising the question of whether ARCO is responsible under both state and federal law.

