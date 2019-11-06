Justices Skeptical of California’s Demand of Tax Returns From Candidates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – Already cast as a constitutional “trampling” by a federal judge, California’s bid to reveal President Donald Trump’s tax returns to primary voters sputtered again Wednesday before the state Supreme Court.

During oral arguments in a challenge brought by the California Republican Party, the justices pelted the state with questions about whether the law could open the door for lawmakers to begin requiring presidential candidates to do things like release medical records and birth certificates to gain ballot access.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye scoffed at the state’s argument that the law – which was originally vetoed by former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017 and requires candidates to submit at least the last five years of their tax returns – was simply crafted to produce a more informed primary electorate.

“I don’t know what it would do for you, but if I had to look through someone else’s five years of tax returns, I’m not sure how helpful that would be for me,” Cantil-Sakauye said to the state’s lawyer.

The bill’s Democratic authors contend Senate Bill 27’s main goals are to inform voters and ensure that candidates aren’t running for office for personal profit. It cleared the state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature on party-line votes and Gov. Gavin Newsom said he hoped it would become a national standard when he signed it last July.

But the bill was quickly challenged by Trump and others and is on hold after a federal judge temporarily blocked it in September. U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. warned that the bill could “open the floodgates” and allow other states to enact “nakedly political” ballot access laws.

This is a developing story.