No Time Limit on Military Rape Cases, Justices Rule

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Reinstating three convictions, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday that a five-year statute of limitations does not apply to the prosecution of military rapes that occurred before 2006.

In an 8-0 decision in U.S. v. Briggs – a case stemming from the rape conviction of U.S. Air Force fighter pilot Michael Briggs and later consolidated with two other rape cases involving other members of the Air Force – the justices found the military code weighed “heavily in favor of the government’s interpretation” that it can prosecute rape claims going back decades.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in the ruling as the case was argued in October, before her confirmation.

Michael Briggs was sentenced to five years in prison in 2014 for the 2005 rape of a woman. For years, the U.S. Military Code has placed no statute of limitations on the lodging of rape claims as the crime is one punishable by death. Congress even went so far as to amend the military code in 2006 to remove all time limits for prosecution.

But in 2018, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces’ ruling in U.S. v. Mangahas went against longstanding precedent around rape convictions, highlighting a statute of limitations put in place that very year. The new law allows prosecution for rapes that occurred between 1986 and 2006 only if it was discovered and charged within five years.

Executing a person convicted of rape would be a violation of the military code’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment, the appeals court held in the Mangahas ruling. That decision eventually led to Briggs’ conviction being overturned, along with those of U.S. Air Force servicemembers Richard Collins and Humphrey Daniels.

This is a developing story…