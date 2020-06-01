Justices Rule Immigrant Can Bring Torture Claim in Deportation Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court. (Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal immigration laws barring judicial review of deportation orders do not prevent undocumented immigrants from challenging factual findings about fear of torture in their home countries.

The U.S. government is attempting to remove Nidal Nasrallah back to Lebanon in connection to his 2013 conviction for selling stolen cigarettes. According to court records, Nasrallah otherwise is a college graduate with no criminal history who belongs to a persecuted religious minority in Lebanon called the Druze.

At age 16, Nasrallah jumped from a cliff and broke his spine after Hezbollah soldiers cornered him. When Nasrallah sought protection from deportation under the Convention Against Torture, or CAT, the U.S. government argued his jump was a voluntary act. The Board of Immigration Appeals subsequently vacated a deferral of removal for Nasrallah after concluding that “shouting and firing their guns in the air” did not amount to torture by the Hezbollah militants.

Nasrallah then took his case to the 11th Circuit, but the Atlanta-based appeals court said it was jurisdictionally barred from reviewing the immigrant’s vulnerability to torture.

On Monday, the Supreme Court reversed and ruled 7-2 that the federal law provisions governing deportation do not bar judicial review of a noncitizen’s factual challenges to a CAT order.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh penned the majority opinion, and wrote that “a CAT order is distinct from a final order of removal and does not affect the validity of a final order of removal.”

