Justices Resolve Circuit Split on Appointment of Administrative Judges

The high court ruled in favor of Social Security claimants challenging the appointment of administrative law judges.

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Social Security recipients who challenge the appointment of administrative law judges are not required to first bring those claims to the agency before taking their case to court.

Willie Carr was denied benefits by the Social Security Administration and while his appeal of the denial was pending, the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 in Lucia v. Securities Exchange Commission that administrative law judges were improperly appointed to the SEC.

After that holding, Carr argued in his appeal that the SSA judge who handled his case was also improperly appointed. A federal judge sided with him, but the 10th Circuit reversed.

This story is developing…