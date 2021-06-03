Justices Nix Computer Crime Charge Against Cop Who Ferreted Info

The court was divided Thursday on whether the police sergeant violated the law, as well as department policy, when he accessed license plate information as part of a bribe.

(Image courtesy of Georgia Department of Motor Vehicles via Courthouse News)

WASHINGTON (CN) — A Georgia police sergeant who took a bribe to access license plate information prevailed at the Supreme Court, overturning his conviction under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

The case stems from a sting operation that the FBI had arranged back in 2015 after hearing a recording that captured police Sergeant Nathan Van Buren asking Andrew Albo, a civilian known to the department, for a personal loan. To see how far Van Buren would go, agents directed Albo to offer the sergeant $5,000 if he would access the police department’s license plate database.

All went according to plan, with Albo saying he needed the records to determine whether he had been approached by a prostitute or a police officer trying to set him up. When Van Buren ran the plates and called Albo to deliver his findings, the government brought a charge under a section of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, or CFAA, that outlines the criminality of fraudulent access with authorized use.

Van Buren was convicted and given an 18-month sentence that the 11th Circuit later upheld. Reversing that outcome Thursday, however, the Supreme Court said that Section 1030(a)(2) “covers those who obtain information from particular areas in the computer — such as files, folders, or databases — to which their computer access does not extend.”

“It does not cover those who, like Van Buren, have improper motives for obtaining information that

is otherwise available to them or the authorization given to him by the police department,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the the 6-3 court.

Van Buren’s reversal follows oral arguments in November last year. In a dissenting opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas called the CFAA a natural extension of law that has “long punished those who exceed the scope of consent when using property that belongs to others.”

“A valet, for example, may take possession of a person’s car to park it, but he cannot take it for a joyride,” Thomas wrote, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito.

This story is developing …