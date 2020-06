The empty courtroom is seen last year at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington as the justices prepare final decisions of the high court’s 2019 term. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The U.S. Supreme Monday sided Monday with a man on death row in Texas whose jury never heard mitigating evidence of his troubled childhood because of his lawyer’s deficient performance.

This story on Andrus v. Texas is developing…