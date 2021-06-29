Justices Deny Bond Hearings for Deported Asylum-Seekers Who Reenter

The case went to oral arguments in the final days of the Trump administration, with the court appearing critical of conflicting detention rules for immigrants who reenter the U.S. after they’ve been deported.

A man is disinfected by a health worker at the site where Guatemalans returned from the U.S. are being held in Guatemala City, on April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Asylum seekers who reenter the United States after a prior deportation are not entitled to a bond hearing, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The dispute stems from two provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act that lay out different relief amid removal proceedings that can drag on for months or even years. While one provision requires mandatory detention for any immigrant who reenters the country after having already been deported, another allows for detainees to return to their families if they can prove they pose no danger to the community and are not a flight risk.

With co-counsel at McDermott Will & Emery, the Legal Aid Justice Center is fighting the case on behalf of noncitizens who were removed from the U.S. to countries that subsequently either persecuted, tortured or threatened to torture them. Maria Angelica Guzman Chavez is the lead plaintiff.

After these asylum-seekers prevailed at the Fourth Circuit, the government petitioned for a reversal. “The Second and now the Fourth Circuits have held that Section 1226 governs the detention of an alien in withholding-only proceedings, while the Third and Ninth Circuits have held that Section 1231 does so,” it wrote.

The Supreme Court took up the case almost a year ago exactly and heard arguments back in January.

Reversing along party lines Tuesday, Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the 6-judge conservative majority that the case asks which provision applies.

“If the answer is §1226, which applies ‘pending a decision on whether the alien is to be removed from the United States,’ then the alien may receive a bond hearing before an immigration judge,” he wrote. “If the answer is §1231, which applies after the alien is ‘ordered removed,’ then the alien is not entitled to a bond hearing. We conclude that §1231, not §1226, governs the detention of aliens subject to reinstated orders of removal, meaning those aliens are not entitled to a bond hearing while they pursue withholding of removal.”

Alito said immigrants who have not been ordered removed from the U.S. are not as likely to abscond because they could be admitted, but those who are already under removal orders are generally inadmissible.

“In addition, aliens who reentered the country illegally after removal have demonstrated a willingness to violate the terms of a re­moval order, and they therefore may be less likely to comply with the reinstated order,” he wrote. “Congress had obvious reasons to treat these two groups differently.”

But the court’s liberal justices pushed back on the majority’s reasoning in a dissenting opinion penned by Justice Stephen Breyer, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

“I can find no good reason why Congress would have wanted categorically to deny bond hearings to those who, like respondents, seek to have removal withheld or deferred due to a reasonable fear of persecution or torture,” Breyer wrote. “And I do not agree with the majority’s reading of the statute’s language as denying them that opportunity.”

He also took issue with the majority’s interpretation of the term “administra­tively final” in regard to removal orders.

“The time when the majority says the reinstated removal order became ‘admin­istratively final’ is the time at which the original order of removal became final. But to take the words ‘administra­tively final’ as referring only to that time would lead to a very peculiar statute,” Breyer wrote. “It means that most reinstated re­moval orders will have become administratively final many years before the proceedings during which they are rein­stated.”

This story is developing…