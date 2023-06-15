Justices back fishing data retrial despite prosecution error 

High-value locations of artificial fishing reefs drove federal charges, but the government filed them in the wrong venue, spurring a high court battle on the remedy.

WASHINGTON (CN) — An Alabama software engineer who was convicted in Florida cannot stop his retrial in a more suitable location, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

“When a conviction is reversed because of a trial error, this Court has long allowed retrial in nearly all circumstances,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the unanimous court. “We consider in this case whether the Constitution requires a different outcome when a conviction is reversed because the prosecution occurred in the wrong venue and before a jury drawn from the wrong location. We hold that it does not.”

Timothy Smith developed a tool for accessing location data of artificial reefs, but the data belongs to StrikeLines, a Pensacola, Florida-based company, which uses sonar equipment to locate them and then sells this prized information to commercial and recreational fishermen.

Man-made reefs are pricy to build, and their value lies in few people knowing their locations. To prevent overfishing, StrikeLines says it sells every location of each reef that it finds only once.

Smith used his software development tool to access StrikeLine’s data and posted it online for the public to see. StrikeLines contacted law enforcement to get the posts taken down after Smith refused to do so.

A federal grand jury indicted Smith in the Northern District of Florida, the home of StrikeLines computer servers accessed by Smith. He was charged with stealing trade secrets, online extortion of a local company, and intentionally accessing a protected computer without authorization.

After the case survived a venue challenge from Smith — he contended that he should be prosecuted in the district where he accessed the data: his home in Mobile, Alabama — a Florida jury soon convicted Smith on the trade secrets and extortion charges. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Last year, however, the 11th Circuit tossed out Smith’s conviction for theft of trade secrets. The appeals court did not acquit Smith or dismiss the case without prejudice, leaving the door open for the government to retry Smith in a proper venue. Smith then turned to the Supreme Court.

During oral arguments in March, Smith argued the government’s error should prevent it from bringing charges again.

“Put another way, the government’s position is that when a jury does its job correctly and acquits, a defendant may not be prosecuted, but, when the jury fails to correctly discharge its duty, the government gets a do-over,” his attorney, Samir Ibrahim Deger-Sen with Latham & Watkins, said during oral arguments.

The government countered that Smith should not be provided an additional remedy outside of what he is owed.

“The remedy for a defendant convicted in a wrong venue is, one, reversal of his conviction; two, dismissal of the count in the indictment,” Sopan Joshi, assistant to the U.S. solicitor general, told the justices. “Petitioner got both of those remedies here. His contention here is that the Constitution requires an additional third remedy, which is immunity from prosecution.”

This is a developing story …