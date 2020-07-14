Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized for Possible Infection

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the Georgetown University Law Center campus in Washington on Sept. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized early Tuesday for what a court spokeswoman called a “possible infection.”

Ginsburg, 87, was evaluated at a Washington hospital on Monday night for “fever and chills,” according to the court, and was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore early Tuesday for treatment. After being admitted, Ginsburg underwent a procedure to clear a bile duct stent that was placed in August.

“The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” a court spokeswoman said in a statement.

This is Ginsburg’s third stay in the hospital since November. She participated in the court’s first-ever remote oral arguments from the hospital in May after undergoing treatment for a benign gallbladder condition. She also spent time at Johns Hopkins Hospital in November after experiencing chills and fever.

This past August she finished a round of outpatient radiation therapy in New York City to treat a tumor that was discovered on her pancreas in July.

Ginsburg missed 11 arguments in early 2019 after undergoing surgery to remove cancerous nodules from her lungs.

The court wrapped up its term last week and will not hear arguments again until its next term begins in the fall. The justices will still issue orders throughout the summer in urgent cases, as they did early Tuesday morning when they allowed the Trump administration to carry out the first federal execution in 17 years.