Judge Stewart D. Aaron in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled in favor of the Justice Department in a records dispute with The New York Times. A reporter sought records withheld by the department that relate to violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and individuals affiliated with President Donald Trump’s campaign, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The judge ruled that, although some investigations are publicly known, the release of the documents relating to those investigations could interfere with ongoing or pending law enforcement proceedings.

