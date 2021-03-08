Jury Selection Delayed in George Floyd Murder Trial

Prosecutors are filing a motion to prohibit jury selection after the judge decided to move forward with the process despite pending appeals.

Demonstrators sit in the middle of Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis on Sunday to mourn the death of George Floyd, a day before jury selection was set to begin in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (CN) — Jury selection is on hold in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after a Monday morning debate over whether it could still be conducted with major appeals pending.

Attorneys in Chauvin’s trial for second-degree murder and manslaughter of George Floyd were set to begin jury selection Monday for a trial beginning at the end of the month. The process was delayed, however, by an extended debate over whether Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has jurisdiction to proceed with seating a jury while defense attorneys appeal a Minnesota Court of Appeals decision allowing for the addition of a third-degree murder charge.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, who has handled the prosecution since the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office took it over in June, argued that a jury would need to know the charges involved in the case.

He pointed out that if Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson opted to appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court – which Nelson later confirmed he would – the court could take months to reach a decision.

“If we start picking a jury, it’s likely we would get 14 jurors well before those deadlines,” Frank said.

That possibility, Frank said, could mean having to redo voir dire and other important processes.

“The bottom line is, we’re creating a potential problem that cannot be waived, cannot be agreed to by the parties,” he said.

Nelson disagreed, arguing that the issue of a third-degree charge was relatively narrow and that there was a strong probability that the Supreme Court would act quickly on the high-urgency case.

“We have a three-week window of time where we can accomplish a lot. Theoretically, I can file my petition for review tomorrow,” he said.

Cahill was skeptical of Frank’s opinion, barraging him with questions about how the case differed from any other murder case with lesser-included charges.

“Generally on a homicide case, there are multiple charges, multiple degrees,” he said. “This is not unique to this case.”

The judge said that while he couldn’t consider matters related to the third-degree murder charge, he saw no issue with proceeding to pick a jury.

“Certainly you’re in your rights at this point, since you think I’m acting without jurisdiction, to seek a writ of prohibition,” he told Frank, and asked him to consider the possibility during a recess.

After the recess, Frank told Cahill he would be seeking that writ, and Cahill dismissed prospective jurors for the day in anticipation of spending the rest of the hearing on motions in limine.

This marks the third time prosecutors have requested the Court of Appeals’ input in the case. The higher court denied an early petition to review the severance of Chauvin’s trial from that of co-defendants Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who assisted him in Floyd’s arrest.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement Monday that the state is ready for trial but it “must be conducted in accordance with the rules and the law.”

“Now that Mr. Chauvin has stated his intention to appeal Friday’s Court of Appeals ruling to the Minnesota Supreme Court, as is his right, the district court does not have jurisdiction to conduct jury selection or hear and rule on other substantive matters in the trial. We have filed motion with the Court of Appeals to ensure that justice is pursued properly,” Ellison said.

Floyd’s death following Chauvin’s nine-minute chokehold sparked protests and riots in Minneapolis and around the globe, pulling the United States into a racial reckoning last summer and becoming a major issue in elections that year.

The appeal discussed Monday was filed in February after Cahill declined to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin after the Court of Appeals issued a precedential opinion in another case against a Minneapolis police officer, Mohamed Noor.

The appeals court upheld Noor’s conviction for third-degree murder in January, pushing against a longstanding Minnesota Supreme Court holding that “conduct eminently dangerous to others,” as an element of third-degree murder, requires that the conduct endanger people other than the person killed. Noor’s shooting of a civilian through a window of his police vehicle, the court found, qualified as eminently dangerous even if it endangered nobody but the murder victim.

Cahill dismissed a third-degree charge against Chauvin on similar grounds, finding that the lengthy hold Chauvin applied to Floyd’s neck was not dangerous to anybody other than Floyd.

While the judge denied the prosecutors’ motion to reinstate the charge and bring similar charges against Chauvin’s three colleagues, the Court of Appeals reversed his decision late last week.

Chauvin is the fourth police officer to be charged for the death of a civilian in Minnesota’s history, and the first white officer tried in the state for the death of a Black man.

Two of the other three cases are recent. Jeronimo Yanez, a police officer with the neighboring village of St. Anthony, was acquitted in 2017 of manslaughter and dangerous discharge of a firearm for the 2016 death of Philando Castile, which sparked protests around the Twin Cities metro. In 2019, Noor, a Minneapolis officer and part of the city’s large Somali community, was convicted of third-degree murder for the shooting death of Justine Ruczyk Damond, a white woman.

The decision in Noor’s case has also been appealed to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which accepted a petition for review with uncharacteristic speed. In that case, the state will face off with Noor’s attorney Thomas Plunkett, who also represents Kueng in the Floyd case. Arguments are set to begin in June.