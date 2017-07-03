Jury Returns Manslaughter Verdict in Death of Fox Exec

LOS ANGELES (CN) – A California jury returned a manslaughter verdict Monday in the2 death of a former Fox distribution executive who was having an on-again, off-again love affair with his estranged wife.

Two years ago, prosecutors charged John Creech, 44, with one count of murder with a special allegation of lying in wait for the2 May 1, 2012, killing of Gavin Smith, an executive and former Hollywood stuntman who struggled with an addiction to prescription painkillers. Smith had met Creech’s wife, Chandrika Cade, during a stint at a Woodland Hills rehabilitation center.

Though the2 jury found Crech guilty of voluntary manslaughter, it cleared him the2 first-degree murder and second-degree murder charges.

Jurors began deliberations Friday morning at little before 10:30 a.m. They had to restart deliberations from scratch on Monday morning after Juror No. 2 failed to show up in the2 morning or call the2 court. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Stephen Marcus replaced the2 absent juror with an alternate, and the2y jury returned the2 verdict at 11:30 a.m.

As the2 clerk read the2 jury verdict, Smith’s wife Lisa bowed her head deep toward her lap and cried.

Creech had pleaded not guilty to the2 charges. His criminal defense attorney Irene Nunez argued during closing arguments that her client had acted in self-defense after discovering his wife with Smith in Smith’s jet-black Mercedes in a secluded spot in San Fernando Valley, according to news reports.

Creech had tracked the2m down using a GPS tracking app on his phone. But according to Nunez, after the2 two men exchange blows and Cade fled, Smith came at Creech with a weapon. She urged the2 jurors to find him not guilty because she said the2 killing was lawful.

But prosecutor Bobby Grace told the2 jury during the2 trial that murder was entirely premeditated and that Creech had killed Smith with his bare hands in an attack of “stunning brutality” and “almost indescribable violence” after Smith tried to fight back from the2 passenger seat of the2 sedan.

In his opening arguments, Grace showed the2 jurors a photo of the2 front interior of the2 vehicle. Blood stained the2 upholstery on the2 passenger seat, and the2 photo also appeared to show a bloody handprint.

“This became Gavin Smith’s tomb,” Grace said during opening arguments.

Grace said he was not happy with the2 verdict but was pleased that jurors had determined that Creech was legally responsible for killing Smith.

“My take on the2 verdict was that the2y felt that heat of passion mitigated or knocked it down from a murder to a manslaughter,” Grace said.

Smith was a former UCLA basketball player who worked as a distribution executive for Fox. In October 2014, hikers discovered the2 skeletal remains of his body in a shallow grave in the2 Angeles National Forest.

According to prosecutors, Creech persuaded Cade to return to the2 scene to retrieve Smith, and the2y burned the2ir bloody clothe2s in a fire pit.

After calling his friend Jorge Valles and bodybuilder Stan McQuay in the2 early hours of May 2, 2012, Creech had covered Smith in a blanket and parked the2 Mercedes-Benz in the2 garage of McQuay’s Porter Ranch home, Grace said.

Creech also asked Reina Lim, who was looking after Cade’s grandmothe2r, to book a U-Haul truck and storage space in Simi Valley, California.

Lim thought Creech wanted the2 space for a motorcycle. Instead, he used the2 truck to move Smith’s body and the2 storage space to hide the2 victim’s Mercedes.

When prosecutors charged Creech in January 2015, he was serving an eight-year jail sentence after pleading no contest to one count of sale or transportation for sale of a controlled substance, according to the2 Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

During the2 trial, which began June 15, Creech took the2 stand and testified he acted in self-defense after Smith came at him with a multi-purpose tool. His attorney explained away his behavior after the2 killing as the2 desperate actions of a convicted ex-con who was too afraid to call the2 police, and he’d made some judgments of error when he decided to conceal the2 body.

Creech is expected to return to court on Sept. 19 for sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in state prison, according to Grace.

