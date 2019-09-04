Jury Acquits Greg Craig Foreign-Lobbying Trial

WASHINGTON (CN) — High-profile Washington lawyer Greg Craig let out an audible sigh Wednesday after a federal jury found him not guilty in a politically charged trial spun off the special counsel’s investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 election.

The acquittal comes after just one day of deliberations at the close of a document-heavy trial where Craig, 74, was accused of lying to the Justice Department in 2013 about work he did for the Ukrainian government while he was a partner at Skadden Arps.

At the time, Ukraine had tapped the white-shoe law firm to investigate whether its prosecution of the country’s former prime minister, Yulia Tymoshenko, adhered to Western standard of justice, but prosecutors say Craig performed lobbying work that would otherwise triggered Foreign Agent Registration Act requirements.

Ukraine’s president in those days, Viktor Yanukovych, belonged to the pro-Kremlin Party of Regions, which was secretly paying future Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort millions of dollars to boost the government’s perception in the United States.

Though the U.S. State Department determined that Tymoshenko’s prosecution was politically motivated, Craig’s ultimate report for Skadden was widely criticized for not coming down on Ukraine as strongly.

Insisting that his work was pure rule-of-law consulting, Craig took to the witness stand last month in his 19-day trial. Prosecutors had accused the lawyer of trying to sway how journalists reported on the Skadden report, but Craig testified that his real intent was to counteract pressure and misrepresentations from Ukrainian government publicists.

Craig stepped down from Skadden Arps after the probe by former special counsel Robert Mueller uncovered Ukraine-Manafort ties. The lawyer had tears in his eyes as he hugged his defense team today in celebration of the acquittal. “Two little words, nine little letters,” Craig’s attorney William Murphy said as he walked out of the courtroom.

Skadden Arps reached a settlement to related lobbying charges earlier this year, but Craig himself was not charged with failing to register under FARA because the window had lapsed under the statute of limitations.

Rather, Craig was charged with lying to the Justice Department to avoid FARA requirements. The government argued that Craig made eight key omissions in his FARA responses, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough saying Craig knew how to “craft the answers,” given his experience as a “gifted lawyer.”

Prosecutors also produced emails where Craig instructed Skadden associates to research the FARA guardrails ahead of contracting with the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice.

Before deliberations began Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson instructed the jury that a conviction required them to find that Craig’s responses to FARA omitted material facts that rendered the “answers false and misleading in their absence.”

Judge Jackson, who by random assignment has presided over many high-profile criminal proceedings arising from the Mueller investigation — including the Rick Gates, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone cases — commended both parties before the jury entered deliberations.

“It’s very intense for everybody emotionally,” Jackson said before adding that both the defense and prosecution acted professionally throughout the “extremely long experience.”

Gates testified against Craig in the trial, but juror Michael Meyer said in an interview after the verdict that he thought Gates lied on the stand.

This story is developing…