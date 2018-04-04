Jury Finds Man Liable in Mysterious Mansion Death

SAN DIEGO (CN) – It took a jury less than a day of deliberations to find a man liable Wednesday in the suspicious hanging death of a woman in a San Diego-area mansion.

A 12-person jury found 9-3 that Adam Shacknai is civilly liable for battery on Rebecca Zahau, which resulted in her death in July 2011. The jury also found in favor of the Zahau family on their wrongful death claim against Shacknai.

Shacknai found Zahau naked, bound, gagged and hanging off a balcony at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado. He performed CPR on Zahau and called 911 but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zahau’s death followed another tragic event at the Spreckels Mansion two days earlier when pharmaceuticals tycoon Jonah Shacknai’s 6-year-old son Max fell from a second story banister in the home and suffered fatal injuries while in Zahau’s care. Zahau was Jonah Shacknai’s girlfriend.

Adam Shacknai, at the urging of Rebecca, came to San Diego to support his brother and family while Max was in the intensive care unit at Rady Children’s Hospital.

A police investigation cleared Adam Shacknai of any wrongdoing and found Zahau had died by suicide, suggesting she was despondent over Max’s grim diagnosis before he was taken off life support. But Zahau’s family believed she was murdered and filed a wrongful death civil suit in 2013.

The jurors awarded Zahau’s mother Pari $5 million in noneconomic damages for the loss of her daughter, as well as $167,000 in lost past and future financial support.

Zahau family attorney Keith Greer told reporters the family was “in shock” and that they hope now that the “evidence is out in the public” police will reopen the investigation into Zahau’s death and file criminal charges against Adam Shacknai.

“I hope that the sheriff’s department is paying some attention. We got the evidence out in the public to see what happened here, what happened to this investigation, what wasn’t done and what wasn’t looked at,” Greer said.

“This has always been about getting the sheriff’s department to reopen this up. This clearly isn’t a suicide and they should use their resources to do their job correctly.”

Greer said the family plans to petition the department to declassify Zahau’s death as a suicide and reclassify it as an open investigation.

During the month-long trial 29 experts and witnesses testified, including law enforcement investigators, handwriting and knot-tying experts, Zahau’s family members and Jonah Shacknai.

Adam Shacknai testified he “never did anything to Rebecca Zahau” and that he had a “strong feeling” Zahau was already dead when he found her hanging.

Greer suggested during the trial Adam “confronted” Zahau the night of July 12, 2011, before hitting her over the head, sexually assaulting her, strangling her and hanging her over the balcony of the third-story bedroom.

A knife with Zahau’s menstrual blood on the wooden handle was found at the scene, as well as a message painted in black on the bedroom door which said, “She saved him can you save her.” None of Adam Shacknai’s DNA was found at the scene, however.

Mary Zahau-Loehner and her husband Doug Loehner both cried when the verdict was read. Doug Loehner, a police detective in Missouri, said the facts of his sister-in-law’s death pointed to her being murdered.

Zahau-Loehner thanked jurors for “spending so many weeks to get justice for Rebecca.”

“I can’t bring her back but hopefully now people know she didn’t commit suicide – she was murdered. She didn’t deserve to be treated the way the sheriff’s department treated her,” Zahau-Loehner said.

Pari Zahau, Rebecca’s mother, was at work when the verdict was read. Zahau-Loehner said she planned to call her mother to tell her the news, noting the family will have to “get back to normal.”

“The reality that Rebecca is gone is really going to hit me because all of these years my family and I have been fighting to prove she was murdered,” Zahau-Loehner said through tears.

“Now I have to accept she is gone and she is in a better place.”

Jurors will return to court Thursday for a possible phase on punitive damages.

Spokeswoman Tammy Taylor with communications firm Sitrick & Company said Adam Shacknai will not comment until all matters in the case are resolved. He is represented by Winston & Strawn attorney Dan Webb.

