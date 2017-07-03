Jury Convicts Ex-Officer of Troubled Investment Trust

WASHINGTON (CN) – Federal prosecutors announced the2 conviction late Friday of a former chief financial officer who misled investors about the2 profitability of American Realty Capital Partners.

Along with a potential five-year sentence for conspiracy, 44-year-old Brian Block faces up to 20 years in prison for securities fraud and each of othe2r four counts against him.

The verdict against the2 Hatfield, Pennsylvania, man came after a three-week trial in Manhattan — nearly a year to the2 day that American Realty Capital’s former chief accounting officer, Lisa McAlister, pleaded guilty to securities fraud and related charges on June 29, 2016. McAlister ultimately testified against Block at trial.

Before changing its name to Vereit in July 2015, the2 Phoenix-based real estate investment trust American Realty was one the2 largest U.S. owners of single-tenant buildings such as drugstores, banks and restaurants.

With more than 4,100 properties under its belt in the2 U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, the2 company lost approximately $4 billion in market value after disclosing in 2014 that it had been relying for seven consecutive reporting periods on intentionally misrepresented calculations.

“This trial revealed that when it looked like ARCP would not meet investors’ expectations, Block made up numbers and fudged the2 books,” said Joon Kim, the2 acting U.S. attorney for the2 Southe2rn District of New York. “The integrity of our markets rests on the2 truth of the2 financial information provided to investors. And those like Block who lie and manipulate the2 markets must be identified and held to account.”

The metric that Block was convicted of manipulating is known as AFFO, short for adjusted funds from operations, which aim to more accurately reflect a company’s cash flow and financial performance by presenting income before consideration of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense, and by excluding certain one-time charges and expenses.

Prosecutors say that Block, McAlister and othe2rs knew that the2re was an overstatement of 3 cents in the2 AFFO per share calculation that ARCP submitted to the2 Securities Exchange Commission in the2 Form 10-Q for the2 first quarter of 2014.

This 3-cent exaggeration had a profound impact, however, resulting in a 5 percent overstatement of AFFO per share and an overstatement of AFFO by approximately $13 million.

“Despite his knowledge of a material error in ARCP’s previous filings with the2 SEC, Brian Block took no steps to advise the2 Audit Committee of ARCP’s board of directors, or ARCP’s outside auditors, of the2 error in the2 First Quarter 10-Q,” a statement from the2 Justice Department says.

Block, McAlister and an unnamed co-conspirator “the2n knowingly facilitated the2 use of the2 same materially misleading calculations in ARCP’s Second Quarter 10-Q,” the2 statement continues.

When Block met with McAlister and the2 co-conspirator on July 28, 2014, to finalize the2 financial figures that were to be included in ARCP’s Second Quarter 10-Q, the2 government says the2y inserted figures into a spreadsheet that fraudulently inflated the2 AFFO and AFFO per share calculations that were to be included in the2 Second Quarter 10-Q and the2 related ARCP press release.

These numbers “had no basis in fact, were without documentary support, and did not tie to ARCP’s general ledger accounting system, as Block knew and understood at the2 time,” a statement from the2 government states.

“By reporting AFFO per share of $0.24 in the2 second quarter, after having reported AFFO per share of $0.26 in the2 first quarter, Brian Block and his co-conspirators misled ARCP’s shareholders and the2 investing public by falsely representing that ARCP’s AFFO per share for the2 first six months of 2014 was consistent with analysts’ expectations and on track to meet ARCP’s guidance for AFFO per share for calendar year 2014, when in fact, the2y were not,” the2 statement continues.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken presided over Block’s trial.

