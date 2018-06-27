Jurors Take Up Chicago Cop’s Fatal Shooting of Teen

CHICAGO (CN) – Closing arguments Wednesday in an Illinois wrongful-death case centered on whether a Chicago police officer was justified in shooting and killing a teen outside his father’s home the day after Christmas.

The boy’s parents, Antonio Legrier and Janet Cooksey, sued the city and officer, Robert Rialmo, just days after the incident that took place in the early morning hours after Christmas 2015. The parents are asking for up to $25 million in damages for claims of wrongful death and false arrest.

College student Quintonio Legrier, 19, was home during winter break and was allegedly on a rampage at his father’s home. Antonio barricaded himself in his bedroom with a 2×4 and called the police for help.

Rialmo and his partner responded to the domestic disturbance call. He says he shot Legrier after the teen rushed at him wielding a metal baseball bat in the apartment building on Chicago’s west side.

A downstairs neighbor who answered the door, 55-year-old Bettie Jones, was caught in the gunfire and killed by a single shot to her chest.

Legrier’s father says he was then taken to the police station and kept there against his will, which the city denies.

In Cook County Judge Rena Van Tine’s courtroom on Wednesday, the plaintiffs’ attorney Basileios Foutris focused on how far away Legrier was from Rialmo when the shooting happened, repeating over and over that “distance matters.”

“You need to know where everyone was at the time of the shooting,” Foutris said, to know if there was any threat to the officer.

“Quintonio was inside the building with his back turned,” he argued. “He was not a threat, period.”

Foutris focused on four shots to the back of Legrier’s body, while defense attorneys pointed out that there was one shot in the front. They claimed this backed up Rialmo’s story that the teen turned before falling on his front in the apartment vestibule.

Joel Brodsky, Rialmo’s attorney, said it was “utterly ridiculous” to say the officer would shoot anyone in the back from as far away as the Legrier family argues he was, reminding the jury that the officer said the teen charged at him with the metal bat.

“If you charge at a police officer with a baseball bat at 4:30 in the morning, you’re going to get shot,” Brodsky said. “He wasn’t coming down the stairs to ask the officers to play softball.”

An attorney representing the city, Brian Gainer, talked about Legrier’s mindset at the time of the incident.

“He was out of control, angry and violent,” Gainer said, after the teen had allegedly fought with both of his parents earlier that day.

Legrier lived with foster parents from age 5 to 18, and the defense team drew attention to the lack of a long-term relationship between the plaintiffs and their son.

According to testimony, Legrier was left alone at his father’s apartment all day on Christmas after his mother dropped him off there at 7 a.m.

Gainer played Antonio’s 911 call from that day, the father breathless and telling the responder his son was trying to break into his door.

He then brought up the teen’s words heard through his father’s door: “No one’s gonna push me around anymore.”

Rialmo maintained during his testimony last week that he had to shoot Legrier to protect himself from the bat, a prop used often in the courtroom by attorneys on both sides.

The officer claimed Legrier came “rumbling” down the stairs of his second floor apartment.

“I had no idea what was coming down the stairs,” he said, adding that he shot Legrier when he cocked back for another swing, not listening to the officer telling him to drop the bat.

Antonio’s story contradicted Rialmo’s, according to a Chicago Sun Times report. The father claimed in court that he was merely sleeping before the incident, using the stick so that no one would disturb him, and called the police because he heard a knocking on his bedroom door.

Legrier’s father also said he did not tell the officer that he “did what [he] needed to do” after coming down the stairs and seeing his son was shot, as Rialmo testified.

Rialmo had a crossclaim against the city alleging that he was not properly trained to handle the situation presented to him that night, but it was dropped just days ago.

The officer’s counterclaim against Legrier’s estate alleging assault and emotional distress is still in the hands of the jury, however. Rialmo says he has suffered because of what happened to Jones, saying in court that “she was never meant to be hurt.”

Chicago avoided going to trial over Jones’ death, settling a lawsuit filed by her daughters for a reported $16 million.

Jurors began deliberating the Legrier family’s case again Rialmo, and the officer’s counterclaim, Wednesday afternoon.

