Jurors and God

ATLANTA – The Eleventh Circuit upheld the convictions of Corrine Brown, a former U.S. representative from Florida, finding that a juror was properly dismissed after he indicated he would base his verdict on what he believed he was told by God. A rule allowing a juror to “base his verdict on something other than the evidence would be antithetical to the rule of law and is contradicted by decades of precedent,” the court determined.

Brown was convicted of 18 fraud and corruption charges.