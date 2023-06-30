Friday, June 30, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, June 30, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Junk cars

ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a rural property owner’s due process claims against a county after he was jailed for 60 days for keeping scrap metal and junk cars on one acre of his 52-acre property in violation of zoning laws. The property owner cannot show the county enacted the ordinance in order to prosecute landowners as part of a “continuing, widespread, persistent pattern.”

/ June 30, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...