July Heat Record

BERLIN — Since records began in 1880, July 2019 was the hottest month measured on Earth.

Following reports by several European countries on new all-time temperature records last month, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration measured temperatures in July as 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

June 2019 set a record for that month as well as compared with the past 140 years.

The previous July record, about 0.05 degrees cooler, was set in 2016. While the year-to-date is also 1.71 F above the long-term average, this is still slightly behind 2016 temperatures.