Judicial misconduct

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court suspended Judge Robin Carroll without pay for 18 months rather than 90 days. The judge dismissed cases without due process, displayed bias and failed to recuse himself from cases he should have.

/ November 21, 2022

Read the ruling here.

