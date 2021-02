DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court upheld Governor Kim Reynolds’ 2018 appointment of district court judge, which was challenged by a private citizen who claimed the governor missed her 30-day deadline to make the decision. The governor informed her chief of staff of the decision on the 30th day but did not inform the nominees or the secretary of state that day. The chief justice accepted the governor’s view that the appointment was timely.

