Judge Won’t Remove Gates’ GPS Monitoring Device

WASHINGTON (CN) – A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by former Trump campaign aide Richard Gates to have his GPS tracking monitor removed.

Though Gates pleaded guilty on Feb. 23 to a single count of conspiracy against the United States and one count of lying to FBI agents, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied the request and said under the current circumstances “the conditions that have been imposed are reasonably necessary to assure the defendant’s appearance [in court] at this time.”

The initial request to remove the monitor came Feb. 28, according to the 3-page order in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Jackson did grant Gates one request: he is permitted to travel from his Richmond, Virginia, home to Washington to meet with Special Counsel Robert Mueller or the FBI without advance permission from the court.

“The defendant must still inform the Pretrial Services Agency in advance of any travel to the District, although if circumstances do not permit the required notice within two business days, he may comply with the court’s order if the agency is informed within one business day of the travel,” the filing states.

