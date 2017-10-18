Judge Vacates Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott’s 6-Game Suspension by NFL

MANHATTAN (CN) – A New York federal judge on Tuesday vacated the National Football League’s suspension of Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, who faced a six-game suspension two months ago amid allegations of domestic abuse.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty found Tuesday the running back’s lawsuit distinct from that of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, whose four-game benching was approved by the Second Circuit last year.

Following Brady’s playbook in the “Deflategate” controversy, Elliott had his union intervene after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell launched disciplinary proceedings against him, but the running back was accused of behavior more serious than limp footballs.

In August 2016, Elliott’s girlfriend Tiffany Thompson of Columbus, Ohio, posted pictures of her bruised body on Instagram with a message accusing the NFL star of causing them.

“Thrown into walls. Being choked to where I have to gasp for breath. Bruised everywhere, mentally and physically abused,” she wrote next to pictures of her bruised body. “It’s not okay. So I want each and every one of you girls to step away now from domestic violence.”

Denying the allegations, Elliott said that Thompson discussed selling a sex tape of them, but Goodell found “substantial and persuasive evidence” last month that the running back physically attacked her multiple times during the week of July 16, 2016.

“No discipline was imposed for that incident, but Mr. Elliott’s behavior during that event was inappropriate and disturbing, reflecting a lack of respect for women,” the league’s Sept. 5 letter states. “When viewed together with the July incidents it suggests a pattern of poor judgment and behavior for which effective intervention is necessary for your personal and professional welfare.”

Judge Crotty’s decision Tuesday is the latest in the back-and-forth of Elliott’s case.

The NFL Players’ Association had filed a federal complaint in the Eastern District of Texas on Elliott’s behalf while the NFL simultaneously sought to confirm its arbitrator’s findings in the Southern District of New York.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant in Texas blocked Elliott’s six-game suspension, finding that his arbitration hearing was unfair.

But the Fifth Circuit lifted Mazzant’s injunction against the suspension last week, clearing the way for the NFL to reinstate the discipline. The New Orleans-based appeals court found the judge lacked subject matter jurisdiction when he granted the injunction because the arbitrator’s decision had not yet been issued when the players’ union lawsuit was filed.

