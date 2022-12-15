Thursday, December 15, 2022 | Back issues
Judge upholds abortion conviction

MADISON, Neb. — A Nebraska state court declined to quash Jessica Burgess’s convictions for concealing the death of another person and aiding and abetting her formerly pregnant daughter’s abortion. She argued that a fetus is not a person under state law and that she was exempt from the aiding and abetting statute; the judge overruled both arguments as a matter of law.

/ December 15, 2022

Read the ruling here.

