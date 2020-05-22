Judge Tosses Conservative Network’s Defamation Suit Against MSNBC Host Maddow

Screenshot of MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

SAN DIEGO (CN) — Within 72 hours of hearing arguments from an attorney for MSNBC host Rachel Maddow why a conservative news network’s defamation case against the political pundit should be tossed, a federal judge agreed and on Friday ruled a statement Maddow made during a broadcast was opinion.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant found in a 17-page order that six words uttered by Maddow during a segment July 22, 2019, about a story by The Daily Beast — which revealed a One America News Network political reporter was also on the payroll of the Sputnik Russian news outlet — was opinion not subject to defamation laws.

During the segment, Maddow said OAN “really literally is paid Russian propaganda,” a statement San Diego-based OAN parent company Herring Networks said amounted to defamation in a lawsuit filed this past September.

But Bashant seemed skeptical of that claim during telephonic oral arguments in the case Tuesday. She confirmed that skepticism in her order dismissing the case Friday.

“Maddow had inserted her own colorful commentary into and throughout the segment, laughing, expressing her dismay (i.e., saying “I mean, what?”) and calling the segment a ‘sparkly story’ and one we must ‘take in stride,’ Bashant wrote.

“For her to exaggerate the facts and call OAN Russian propaganda was consistent with her tone up to that point, and the court finds a reasonable viewer would not take the statement as factual given this context. The context of Maddow’s statement shows reasonable viewers would consider the contested statement to be her opinion,” the judge added.

This is a developing story.