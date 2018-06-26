Judge Stops Clock in Cohen Case for Trump Org

MANHATTAN (CN) – A federal judge gave the Trump Organization an extra week Tuesday to review files that the FBI seized from the president’s embattled attorney, Michael Cohen.

After receiving two batches of 22,000 documents on June 20 and 22, Trump Organization counsel Alan Futerfas had requested that the original June 27 deadline to review the documents get pushed back two weeks.

But U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood concluded Tuesday that “productions of this size do not require two weeks to review.”

“The court agrees with the government that an extension to July 11, 2018, is not warranted,” the 2-page order states.

Opting for the compromise date selected by federal prosecutors, Judge Wood ordered the Trump Organization to complete their review by July 5.

Court-appointed special master Barbara Jones, herself a retired federal magistrate, will then review which of these files qualify for attorney-client privilege. Wood directed Jones to produce all items to the government’s taint team by Wednesday, unless they have been designated as privileged, partially privileged or highly personal.

Any files not designated as privileged or highly personal by the next deadline will immediately be turned over to the government.

