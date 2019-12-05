Judge Slams Turkey for Pressure Campaign in Halkbank Order

(CN) — Excoriating the Turkish government’s intense campaign to delay and dismiss the record-breaking money-laundering case against its state-run Halkbank, a federal judge ordered the bank Thursday to court to face its indictment.

Turkey’s effort to scuttle a case that has embarrassed Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump has been three years in the making, dating back to the arrests gold trader Reza Zarrab in 2016 and Halkbank’s former manager Hakan Atilla a year later.

“Following the arrests of Zarrab and Atilla in the U.S. and after their respective arraignments, an extraordinary, sustained series of Turkey-initiated state to state meetings, contacts, and involvements began — outside the courtroom — between and among Turkish and U.S. officials, lobbyists and attorneys,” U.S. District Judge Richard Berman wrote Thursday.

Continuing those reflections in a footnote of the 27-page ruling, Berman rattled off the top-level Turkish officials engaged in this blitz.

“This remarkable campaign involved, among others, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag; former Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek; Berat Albayrak, President Erdogan’s son-in-law and Turkish Minister of Finance; and Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu,” the footnotes states.

Turkey’s efforts failed to sway the Obama administration, despite meetings between its officials and then-Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch.

But Berman noted that Erdogan made inroads in the Trump administration.

“Rudolph W. Giuliani, former New York City mayor and former United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael B. Mukasey, former United States attorney general & former chief district judge of the Southern District of New York, participated on behalf of defendant Reza Zarrab,” the footnote continues.

Ever since federal prosecutors unveiled their indictment for the biggest sanctions-busting scheme to Iran ever charged in U.S. history, Halkbank has resolved not to recognize the jurisdiction of the Southern District of New York.

“My purpose is to make sure that nothing we do or say can be construed as accepting jurisdiction,” King & Spalding attorney Andrew Hruska told the judge last month.

Halkbank’s high-powered legal team instead set down the unusual path of attempting to limit their appearance to attempting to seek Judge Berman’s recusal and dismiss the case on procedural grounds. The bank has argued in its most recent legal brief that “Corporations cannot be ‘fugitive.’”

Judge Berman called that argument unpersuasive.

“Congress has explicitly authorized the applicability of the fugitive disentitlement doctrine to corporations,” the ruling states.

This story is developing…