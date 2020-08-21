Judge Rejects NY Police Unions’ Bid to Block Disciplinary Records

MANHATTAN (CN) — New York City’s pro-transparency law allowing for the release of police disciplinary records can proceed in mostly full effect, a federal judge announced in a telephone conference Friday.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s decision rejects a police unions’ lawsuit claiming that officers will be put in danger by the repeal of 50-A, a law that previously shielded civilian complaints filed against officers.

“Whoa!” an unidentified participant on the call exclaimed upon her ruling.

Indeed, Failla’s ruling upholding the new law bodes a new era of transparency over records of police misconduct. Police unions claimed that sunlight over these records would lead to violence against their members, but Failla found they produced no evidence for that proposition.

Referring to slain officers, Failla said: “They are remembered. They are respected.”

“There can be no argument that their deaths can be attributed to the repeal of 50-A,” Failla added, referring to the now-repealed law.

Even before Failla’s ruling, the city’s passage of the law led more information to come to light. ProPublica published records they obtained from a Freedom of Information Law request before the filing of the lawsuit. The New York Civil Liberties Union also obtained files from a records request, and the group successfully fought for the right to publish them on a database late last month.

Since the Second Circuit upheld a ruling in their favor, the NYCLU’s database is now live.

Failla granted the police unions a narrow exception for records that would be expunged under the unions’ collective bargaining agreements, which include adjudicated police disciplinary proceedings that ended in a disposition of “other than guilty.”

This is a developing story …