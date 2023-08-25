Judge refuses to block Missouri ban on gender-affirming treatment for minors

The St. Louis City Circuit Judge found that the science and medical evidence on gender-affirming care is conflicting and unclear.

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (CN) — A St. Louis City judge on Friday refused to halt implementation of a new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors, finding that the group of plaintiffs challenging the law did not show a sufficient probability of success to warrant an injunction.

“The science and medical evidence is conflicting and unclear,” Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer wrote in a 2-page order. “Accordingly, the evidence raises more questions than answers. As a result, it has not clearly been shown with sufficient possibility of success on the merits to justify the grant of a preliminary injunction.”

The law, known as SB 49, will go into effect on Monday.

Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in a statement that the ruling creates precedent for the rest of the country.

“Missouri is the first state in the nation to successfully defend at the trial court level a law barring child mutilation,” Bailey said. “I’ve said from day one as attorney general that I will fight to ensure that Missouri is the safest state in the nation for children. This is a huge step in that direction.”

The law bans providing gender-affirming care to minors and imposes a moratorium on hormone therapy and puberty blockers until 2027. It was passed earlier this year by Missouri’s Republican-dominated Legislature and signed into law by Republican Governor Mike Parson.

The law would allow minors to continue hormone therapy or puberty blockers if they were already prescribed them before the law takes effect. Doctors who violate the ban could lose their medical licenses and health care providers could face civil lawsuits for prescribing hormones and puberty blockers to minors.

It also prohibits state Medicaid dollars from covering gender-affirming care for adults and bans prisons from providing gender-affirming surgeries.

The ACLU of Missouri, the national LGBTQ civil rights law firm Lambda Legal and the Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner law firm filed suit against the law in Cole County court in July on behalf of three families of transgender children, medical providers and national LGBTQ advocacy organizations.

“While we are disappointed in and disagree with the court’s ruling, we will not stop fighting to protect the rights of transgender people in Missouri,” the legal team representing the Noe plaintiffs said in a statement. “The case is not over and will go to a full trial on the merits.”

The proceedings were moved to Greene County and the case was eventually assigned to Ohmer, who heard three days of arguments Tuesday through Thursday of this week. While denying the request for preliminary injunction, Ohmer did set a status hearing on the matter for Sept. 22.

In their 50-page complaint, the plaintiffs claim the law is unconstitutional because it discriminates against transgender patients on the basis of sex and their transgender status, and deprives parents of a fundamental right to seek medical care for their children. They also claim that it forces doctors to choose between abandoning their patients or keeping their medical licenses.

Supporters of the law counter that it protects children, arguing these treatments are experimental.

The law is part of a nationwide push in conservative states against gender-affirming care for minors. Missouri is one of 21 states that have passed a ban on gender-affirming care for youth, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a Colorado-based think tank that advocates for LGBTQ rights.

Recent rulings on similar laws throughout the country have been mixed.

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Georgia placed a preliminary injunction on a Georgia law that prevented doctors from providing hormone therapy to minors, but did not stop a ban on gender-affirming surgeries. Last month, a federal judge in Kentucky lifted a preliminary injunction allowing a law preventing gender-affirming care to minors to take effect. And on Friday, a Texas judge blocked the Lone Star State's ban on gender-affirming care for trans kids.