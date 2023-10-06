Judge refuses to acquit officers on trial over death of Elijah McClain

Three police officers and two paramedics face trial for the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who was killed after law enforcement stopped him on his way home from purchasing ice tea.

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CN) — A Colorado judge on Friday declined to acquit two former Aurora Police Officers charged with manslaughter and assault in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man apprehended while walking home from a convenience store.

“The court does find that based on the totality of the evidence in this case, there is sufficient evidence for the jury to find whether a particular officer’s actions amounted to manslaughter,” said 17th Judicial District Judge Mark Warner, presiding over the duel-trial at the Adams County Justice Center in Brighton, Colorado.

On Aug. 24, 2019, McClain, 23, was walking home from purchasing three cans of Arizona tea when a passerby reported him as suspicious to 911, for wearing a ski mask and dancing down the sidewalk. Three police officers arrived within minutes, including Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema, who are currently on trial.

When McClain didn’t immediately follow orders to “stop” and “relax,” the officers handcuffed him, took him to the ground and engaged him in two constructive carotid holds. Also known as a “chokehold” or “sleeper hold,” the maneuver cuts off blood flow to the brain causing a person to black out.

On the ground, McClain told police he was an introvert and a vegetarian. “Forgive me,” McClain told the officers. “All I was trying to do was become better.”

After inhaling his own vomit, McClain passed out at the scene, and a paramedic injected him with 500 milligrams of ketamine — more than double the recommended dose for someone of his size — 143 pounds. McClain never regained consciousness and died three days later in a hospital.

Over the last two and a half weeks, prosecutors called several current and former members of the Aurora Police Department to testify about training and to verify body-worn camera footage from the night in question. Prosecutors interviewed 911 dispatchers and the women who owned the convenience store McClain visited prior to his death.

Testimony from the people’s final witness, Dr. Roger Mitchell — a forensic pathologist from Howard University’s College of Medicine in Washington — began Thursday and continued into Friday. Mitchell reviewed McClain’s death and provided a 2021 grand jury with an autopsy report.

In court, Mitchell concluded that McClain died from “complications following acute ketamine administration during violent subdual and restraint by law enforcement.”

“Elijah McClain was a healthy 23-year-old walking home when he was in an altercation with law enforcement, including a carotid hold — that restraint caused hypoxia and acidosis in his body,” Mitchell explained. The lack of oxygen and resulting buildup of acid in McClain’s body caused him to vomit and aspirate — or inhale food particles — before EMTs arrived and administered the fatal dose of ketamine.

On Thursday, Mitchell reviewed bodycam footage, pointing to moments when he heard McClain aspirating. When prosecutors introduced autopsy photos, Mitchell used a laser pointer to guide the jury through the marks aspiration and the carotid hold left on his body.

Mitchell's conclusion clashed in part with testimony from Dr. Stephen Cina, the pathologist who originally performed the autopsy on McClain for Adams County, On Wednesday, Cina told the court he could neither confirm nor out rule homicide as a cause of death.

Roedema’s defense attorney, Don Sisson, questioned Mitchell's motivations for testifying, quoting from his recently published book "Death in Custody," in which Mitchell criticizes the justice system’s intentional blindness to the issue.

“I’ve spent my career studying in-death-custody as a public health issue,” Mitchell confirmed. “I want to eradicate it from happening."

During the course of the trial, Rosenblatt’s defense attorney, Harvey Steinberg, asked the judge to declare a mistrial twice: first after claiming the prosecution didn’t provide necessary disclosure of a witness report, and later after the judge instructed the jury that “reasonable suspicion” is for a judge to decide and not a witness.

Judge Warner denied both requests, instead opting to issue an order clarifying disclosure requirements, and then clarifying his previous statement to the jury.

After Warner denied the dual requests to acquit on Friday, both Roedema and Rosenblatt declined to testify, and their respective attorneys rested without introducing further evidence.

During opening arguments, defense attorneys had argued Rosenblatt and Roedema followed orders and training, and that ultimately the paramedics' overdose of ketamine killed McClain.

Internal investigations by the Aurora Police and Fire departments initially concluded no wrongdoing had occurred and the district attorney declined to press charges. Following the 2020 George Floyd protests, Colorado activists began chanting McClain’s name at rallies and the state summoned a grand jury investigation. In September 2021, the attorney general's office pressed charges against Roedema and Rosenblatt, as well as former officer Nathan Woodyard and former paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec.

Woodyard faces trial this month, while Cooper and Cichuniec are scheduled to go to court in November.

Roedema and Rosenblatt were each released on $10,000 bail in 2021. In Colorado, manslaughter charges carry two to five years in prison and a fine up to $500,000 if convicted.