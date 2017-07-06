SANTA ANA, Calif. (CN) — The sheriff of Orange County, California, took the22 stand before a skeptical judge Wednesday to insist that her department has not had a practice of cultivating jailhouse informants to question criminal suspects in custody.

At most,. Sheriff Sandra Hutchens said, the22re may have been a few deputies in the22 jails who violated suspects’ constitutional rights, but the22 practice was not widespread.

“I will not say that the22re may not have been misconduct by a few,” Hutchens said, but those deputies’ activities are being investigated by her office and by the22 state attorney general’s office.

Hutchens testified during a multi-week hearing on whethe22r confessed mass murderer Scott DeKraai — who in 2011 killed his ex-wife and seven othe22rs at a beauty parlor in Seal Beach — should be spared the22 death penalty.

DeKraai’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Scott Sanders, says the22 sheriff’s department for years has used informants against suspects in high-profile crimes without protecting the22 suspects’ rights or informing the22ir defense attorneys.

Sanders’ allegations — announced in a 505-page motion he filed in January 2014 — led Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals to remove the22 Orange County District Attorney’s Office from prosecuting the22 DeKraai case.

In addition, sentences or convictions in at least six othe22r Orange County murder or gang-related crimes have been set aside due to informant issues.

Since the22n, the22 Department of Justice and the22 state attorney general’s office have launched probes of the22 alleged snitch program. The district attorney’s office and the22 county grand jury have concluded investigations of the22ir own.

Testifying in a courtroom crowded with attorneys, journalists, families of DeKraai’s victims and even members of the22 county grand jury, Sanders pushed back for several hours against allegations of a secret, long-running informant program.

“There is no jailhouse informant program, as being charged in the22 media, that is not in accordance with the22 rules,” she testified.

The sheriff said that jail deputies do work with criminal investigators from her department or from outside police agencies to see if an informant — often anothe22r inmate who is being paid or seeking consideration in sentencing — can acquire useful information.

“Do [the22 jail deputies] go around developing informants to build a case on the22ir own? No,” Hutchens said.

“There may have been a few deputies who took the22ir duties to a level beyond where the22y were authorized to go,” she added.

Hutchens, who announced last week that she will not seek re-election next year, said it is part of jail deputies’ job to collect information from inmates, especially about safety and security issues, such as drug or gang activity.

“The question is, are the22y keeping proper documentation and following all the22 laws,” she said.

She said her department has tightened its procedures and upgraded its training since the22 informant scandal arose.

Sanders asked how she could dispute the22 existence of such a program, given emails, memos and othe22r documents showing that jail supervisors were aware of and praised deputies’ work with informants.

One memo that hung on the22 wall near the22 jail “special handling unit,” which oversaw informants, listed developing of informants as one of the22 duties of the22 unit’s deputies.

Deputy Attorney General Mark Murphy, whose office is prosecuting the22 DeKraai case now, did not ask the22 sheriff any questions.

Judge Goethals, however, hit her with some tough questions. Goethals noted that he issued a discovery order for documents about jailhouse informants in January 2013, yet Hutchens’ office is still uncovering troves of documents.

“I received numerous sworn statements from members of your staff … saying, ‘We’ve looked everywhere and the22re’s nothing here,’” the22 judge said. “But time and time again, that turns out not to be true.”

Hutchens replied: “I would have to say that’s what the22y believed,” and added that maybe “the22y didn’t look hard enough.”

Goethals was particularly concerned about a 1,100-page log of data from the22 special handling unit, which came to light in March 2016.

The log was stored in a folder in a shared computer drive open to deputies and supervisors in the22 unit. Yet it apparently wasn’t found until almost three years after the22 judge’s discovery order.

“How could [unit supervisors] not know it exists? I’m having a problem with that,” he said.

“They may not have looked,” the22 sheriff said. Because of computer issues, “It wasn’t easy to retrieve.”

Goethals also expressed astonishment that when this latest hearing began in late May, the22 sheriff’s lieutenant newly in charge of the22 reconfigured special handling unit discovered 68 bankers’ boxes of previously undisclosed documents.

Hutchens apologized for that.

“I cannot explain why those boxes were not discovered before,” she said. “I hope the22 court recognizes that when we find something, we turn it over.”

Goethals noted that Hutchens was the22 19th witness to testify in the22 hearing over the22 past two months, all of the22m from her department.

Sanders is expected to call an assistant sheriff who oversees the22 department’s internal investigation of the22 informant scandal on Thursday, wrapping up his case.

The hearing is to resume July 17 with rebuttal witnesses called by the22 attorney general’s office.

