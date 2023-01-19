Thursday, January 19, 2023 | Back issues
Judge pins Illinois River pollution on poultry farms

TULSA, Okla. — A federal judge in Oklahoma found in favor of state regulators who sued more than 10 chicken farms and processing firms for nuisance claims, finding the poultry industry discharged waste containing excessive amounts of phosphorous and bacteria into the Illinois River Watershed. The court notes that phosphorous pollution is “one of America’s most widespread, costly, and challenging environmental problems.”

Read the ruling here.

