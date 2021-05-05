Judge Overturns Federal Moratorium on Pandemic-Era Evictions

The ruling out of Washington says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lacked the legal authority to ban evictions.

Apartments available to rent in Richmond, Va., once considered among the worst cities in the country for evictions. (Courthouse News photo / Brad Kutner)

WASHINGTON (CN) — A federal judge on Wednesday struck down the nationwide halt on evictions, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority to help millions of renting Americans who were pushed out of work with the outbreak of Covid-19.

“It is the role of the political branches, and not the courts, to assess the merits of policy measures designed to combat the spread of disease, even during a global pandemic,” U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich wrote . “The question for the Court is a narrow one: Does the Public Health Service Act grant the CDC the legal authority to impose a nationwide eviction moratorium? It does not.”

The lawsuit was brought by a group of realtors and property owners in Alabama who say that they are experiencing increasing financial burdens from tenants who haven’t paid rent in over a year.

“The Eviction Moratorium has a massive economic impact because it shifts the pandemic’s financial burdens from 30-40 million renters to 10-11 million landlords—most of whom are small businesses,” the property owners told the court last year in a November filing.

The eviction moratorium, which was first enacted by then-President Donald Trump and extended by now-President Joe Biden, was set to expire on June 30. The Alabama plaintiffs estimated that the moratorium will cost landlords around the nation $55 billion to $76 billion during the time that they are barred from evicting nonpaying tenants, but that the harm would rise to hundreds of billions of dollars if the CDC extends the moratorium.

As the CDC sees it, however, the halt on evictions has kept roofs over the heads of up to 40 million people in the U.S. It notes as well that evicted renters are more likely to increase the spread of Covid-19 and contract the disease themselves.

“These negative public health consequences could become enormous if evictions were to proceed unchecked during the pandemic,” the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency overseeing the CDC, told the court in a December response brief, arguing that Congress vested the HHS secretary with broad authority to take action to control the spread of dangerous infectious diseases.

Friedrich, a Trump appointee, acknowledged that this decision could have far-reaching consequences.

“The pandemic has triggered difficult policy decisions that have had enormous real-world consequences,” his 20-page order states. “The nationwide eviction moratorium is one such decision.”

A CDC spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

