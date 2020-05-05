Judge Orders New York to Hold Democratic Primary

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MANHATTAN (CN) — One week after state officials announced the cancellation of New York’s Democratic primary elections, a federal judge ordered the state to reverse course and hold the primary contest in June.

The injunction ordered Tuesday evening by U.S. District Judge Analise Torres requires that the primary election be held on June 23, 2020, and restores all 10 presidential candidates who were qualified as of April 26, and their respective slates of delegate candidates, to the New York Democratic presidential primary ballot.

New York canceled the primary one week ago, citing concern about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state where the disease has hit hardest.

The New York Board of Elections employed a provision of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s state budget law to remove any candidate from the primary ballot who had announced they have stopped running and were “no longer eligible” under state law to win the nomination.

Former candidate Andrew Yang filed suit on behalf of his would-be delegates a day later, challenging the state’s decision to abandon the primary election.

“Yang’s suspension of his campaign does not divest him of standing to challenge his erasure as a primary contender,” Torres wrote. “Yang suspended his campaign with the understanding that his name would remain on the ballot, which would allow him to accumulate delegates.”

This is a developing story.