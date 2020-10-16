Judge Orders Five Men to Stand Trial in Governor Kidnapping Plot

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing on Oct. 8, 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CN) — Five of six men accused of planning to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer must stand trial, a federal magistrate ruled Friday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens is presiding over the preliminary hearing in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that began on Tuesday. She found the evidence is strong enough to support the conspiracy charges against the men.

“The evidence that has been presented in this case shows a series of events as laid out in the complaint…the defendants trained and planned for an operation in which they intended to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer,” she said. “There is sufficient evidence to support the charge.”

Berens also found there was enough probable cause to keep defendants Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta detained without bond until trial.

She will decide Friday afternoon if the alleged leader of the operation, Adam Fox, or co-defendant Ty Garbin are eligible to be released on bond.

This is a developing story…