Judge Orders Cameras at Five California State Prisons as Abuses Persist

A federal judge ordered more surveillance and remedial measures after finding that California’s prisons continue to violate disabled inmates’ civil rights.

In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a correctional officer checks a car entering the main gate of San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Finding persistent, targeted abuse of disabled inmates in California’s prison system, a federal judge on Thursday ordered prison officials to install surveillance cameras and require guards to wear body cameras at five state prisons.

Senior U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken also ordered the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to develop a policy to monitor and control how much pepper spray is used on disabled inmates and an electronic system to track incidents of misconduct.

The ruling will apply to California State Prison in Los Angeles County, California State Penitentiary Corcoran, Kern Valley State Prison, Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in Corcoran, California Institute for Women, Salinas Valley State Prison and California Correctional Institution, a supermax prison in Tehachapi. Wilken already ordered remedial measures at R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego last September.

The corrections department did not immediately respond to an email request for comment late Thursday.

Wilken is overseeing long-standing litigation against California’s prisons for civil rights abuses stemming from a class action lawsuit brought by prisoners in 1994.

In 1996, Wilken ordered the Department of Corrections to develop a “remedial plan” to fulfill its obligations to disabled prisoners under federal law, which the Ninth Circuit affirmed in 1997. Wilken has periodically updated her ruling through the years to ensure that the corrections department continues to comply.

She found that despite her myriad orders over the years, correctional officers are still targeting disabled inmates for abuse and that CDCR’s current system for investigating staff misconduct cannot be relied upon to hold wardens and staff accountable.

“[T]he court has found that staff failed on numerous occasions to reasonably accommodate the disabilities of disabled inmates,” Wilken wrote in a 71-page ruling issued late Thursday.

Notable incidents include refusing to help a disabled inmate shower, denying a deaf inmate access to a telecommunication device, and causing an inmate to miss his doctor’s appointment by not providing a vehicle with a wheelchair lift.

In declarations to the court, inmates said prison guards tipped them out of wheelchairs, punched and kicked them in the head and used pepper spray on inmates with mental illness.

One inmate with depression and anxiety said he was pepper sprayed when he asked to see his mental health clinician because he had just learned his father had cancer.

Another inmate with schizoaffective disorder was left alone in his cell for hours after reported that he was suicidal. His declaration said he tried to hang himself, and “instead of providing him with mental health care, an officer pepper sprayed him in the face.”

Wilken said she found these inmates credible, noting that prison officials did not offer any evidence to dispute their claims.

“The descriptions in these declarations of the behavior of staff toward disabled inmates are remarkably consistent,” she wrote. “Further, the declarants appear to lack any incentive to fabricate the incidents they describe with such great detail.”

Her ruling comes as state lawmakers scolded prison officials at a budget hearing for misspending $9.8 million on a new staff unit for investigating misconduct complaints.

Wilken also found the unit to be “deficient and ineffective” at handling ADA complaints, resulting in “a staff culture that condones abuse and retaliation against disabled inmates.”

In a separate order, Wilken said the five prisons should come up with a remedial plan to ensure inmates civil rights are protected.

Gay Grunfeld, an attorney representing dozens of disabled inmates, praised the ruling in an email late Thursday.

“We are very pleased that the court has ordered cameras at five additional prisons and look forward to working with CDCR to fix their broken system for holding correctional officers accountable for violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” she said.