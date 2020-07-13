Judge on Roger Stone Case Probes Sentence Commutation

Roger Stone, center, departs federal court in Washington on Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Uncertainty over the get-out-of-jail-free card handed to Roger Stone spurred a federal judge on Monday to demand answers.

Saying it was the U.S. Probation Office that first raised such concerns, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson this morning requested a copy of President Donald Trump’s executive order that commuted his longtime ally’s 40 month sentence on Friday.

Seeking confirmation about the scope of the commutation, Jackson instructed both the government and Stone to address whether the order applies to the prison sentence alone or also to the period of parole.

Stone had been scheduled to report to prison Tuesday but was widely expected to secure relief from that sentence as Trump for months has loudly defended the GOP strategist and hinted at a constitutional maneuver to come to his aid.

Stone was convicted last year on charges of obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering during the House investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

In a statement Friday announcing the commutation, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Stone a “victim of the Russia hoax,” saying his conviction was “the product of recklessness borne of frustration and malice.”

“Roger Stone has already suffered greatly,” McEnany said. “He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!”

In recent weeks, defense attorneys had argued that Stone suffers from an underlying medical condition — which remained under seal — and that Covid-19 was spreading through the federal prison where their client was slated to serve out his sentence.

But the D.C. Circuit, just hours before Trump issued the commutation, rejected Stone’s request to push off his surrender to prison scheduled for July 14 until September. Sentenced in February, the defendant had already secured a more than two-month delay past his original report date.

Top Democrats slammed Trump playing the clemency card as “patently personal and self-serving,” arguing he was rewarding Stone for refusing to cooperate with federal investigators examining the president’s conduct.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller defended his investigation over the weekend, emphasizing that Stone remains a convicted felon.

“The Russia investigation was of paramount importance. Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so,” Mueller wrote in an op-ed in The Washington Post.

Federal investigators did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government.

But evidence presented at trial last year showed Stone closely communicated with top campaign officials, and with Trump himself, about capitalizing on information stolen by Russia in the months leading up to Election Day.